Green's ton vindicates selectors' decision to stick him in at no. 4: Hockley

WELLINGTON: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley believes Cameron Green's magnificent 174 in the first Test against New Zealand is a vindication of the selectors’ decision to stick with him at the number four position in the batting order.

Earlier this year, Green won back his position in Australia’s playing eleven in Tests after being edged out by Mitchell Marsh’s superior show during the Ashes. But Green failed to go past 50 in three innings against the West Indies.

In the ongoing first Test at Basin Reserve, Green rescued Australia from 89/4 with a counterattacking 174 off 275 balls, also his highest score in the format. He hit 23 fours and five sixes as the visitors’ got their first innings total of 383.

"I'm thrilled for Cam, I think it’s brilliant. I think it’s been in him. It’s just great to see him standing tall with that confidence. I think going back to that knock in the Shield, in pretty similar conditions, it just really vindicates the selectors’ decision to stick him in at no.4.

"Hopefully he’ll build on this with many more to come. It’s an absolutely fantastic knock. It just shows that there are opportunities. Obviously a very settled men’s side but it’s great to have so many ready to come through and compete for places," said Hockley on SEN Radio.

Hockley added he doesn’t influence selectors’ decisions, though he admitted to having regular discussions with the selection panel that also features coach Andrew McDonald and Tony Dodemaide. "I talk mainly to see how they’re going, that’s their job. I think over the last two years, their selections have been vindicated in all formats."