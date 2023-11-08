Greatest ODI innings of all time: Cricketers laud Maxwell's double century for AUS against AFG

MUMBAI: Following Glenn Maxwell's historic double ton, cricketers from all over the world took to social media to express their admiration for what was possibly one of the best ODI innings ever.

Maxwell's historic double ton, the first-ever by an Australian in ODIs, lifted Aussies from a troublesome situation at 91/7 during a run-chase of 292 against Afghanistan and helped them script a miraculous three-wicket win at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Maxwell's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise drew comparisons with Virat Kohli's 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which also came during a tense run-chase of 160.

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called the innings the "best ODI knock".

"A wonderful knock by @IZadran18to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune. From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I've seen in my life. #AUSvAFG," tweeted Sachin.

"2022, MCG 2023, Wankhede Two of the greatest knocks in a chase you'll ever see #PlayBold #ViratKohli #GlennMaxwell@imVkohli @Gmaxi_32," tweeted RCB.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was also in awe of his arch-rivals' dominance after a long period of being under pressure from Afghanistan bowlers. "My goodness Maxi," he tweeted.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also lauded Maxwell for batting like "a man possessed". "Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all-time great one-day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and great support by @patcummins30. An innings to remember for a long long time. #AUSvsAFG," tweeted Sehwag.

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary Pakistan pacer, lauded Maxwell for his "physical and mental genius". "It was an honor witnessing this mental & physical genius of @Gmaxi_32. Its one of all-time great ODI innings. #AUSvsAFG," tweeted Akhtar.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also rated the innings as the best ODI innings. "The GREATEST ODI innings of time @Gmaxi_32.. You could say the GREATEST innings of all time .. #CWC2023 #India," tweeted Vaughan.

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener also tweeted, "Un-freakin-believable! #Maxwell."

South African batter Rilee Rossouw also tweeted, "Best innings of all time!!!! WoW."

Indian middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara also lauded Australia for pulling off one of the best run-chases. "Australia pulled off a sensational victory from the jaws of defeat. @Gmaxi_32 has played brilliant innings today. #CWC23 #AUSvAFG," tweeted Pujara.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted, "Stunning from Maxi #AUSvAFG #ICCMensCricketWorldCup2023."

Sri Lankan pace legend also lauded the superhuman effort of Maxwell. "OUT OF THIS WORLD #SuperhumanMaxwell," tweeted Malinga.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), and Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark.

Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs. Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the chase of 292, Australia was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand.

Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Pat Cummins finished at 12*. Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each.

Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa. Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive.

Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award.

