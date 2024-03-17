Grand Prix Chess Series: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Guru Prakash to fight for title

MUMBAI: International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, champion of the third series, and Guru Prakash, victor of the second series, have advanced to the summit clash of the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School, here on Sunday.

On the top board, IM Kulkarni secured a victory over Sanjeev Mishra, while Guru Prakash triumphed over Arvind Iyer, achieving an impressive 5.5/6 record to lead the field of 101 players.

A group of six players including Atharv Soni, Arnav Koli, Ram Vishal Parab, Mihir Shah, Arjun Singh, and Vivek Jadhav are closely trailing the leaders with a score of 5/6. They maintain an outside chance of clinching the title on a tie-break scenario if the final encounter between the leaders concludes in a draw.

Key Results of Round 6:

IM Vikramaditya (5½) beat Mishra Sanjeev (4½); Guru Prakash (5½) beat Iyer Arvind (4½); Arnav Koli (5) drew Shah Mihir (5); Ram Parab (5) beat Muthe Dhruv (4); Vihaan Rao (4) lost to Soni Atharv (5); Arjun Singh (5) beat Pasbola Samvid (4); Vivek Jadhav (5) beat Pranamya S (4); Boricha Yohan (4½) beat Milind Parle (3½); Kapadi Yash (4½) beat Sunil Vaidya (3½); Isaiah Nazareth (4½) beat Yuti Patel (3½).