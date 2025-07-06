Grand Chess tour: Gukesh takes big 3-point lead

ZAGREB: World champion D Gukesh ended his campaign with a finely-crafted victory over Wesley So of the United States in the ninth and final round of the rapid section of Super United Rapid and Blitz Tournament, which is a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

After five victories in a row on the second day, Gukesh played out a couple of draws on day 3 and eventually defeated Wesley to end on 14 points out of a possible 18.

Overall in rapid, he had two draws, a loss against Duda Jan-Kryzsztof of Poland and six wins. With the rapid section ensuring two points for each win, the Indian ace now enjoys a healthy lead over Duda who drew the first two games and was poised to draw the third one too in the day.

With 18 rounds still to come in the blitz section, Gukesh has a handsome three-point lead over Duda.

For Gukesh, the day started with a peaceful result against Dutchman Anish Giri when the players reached a nearly-locked position despite several pieces on the board. The players shook hands as neither side was able to make much progress.