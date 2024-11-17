Govinth scalps six wickets

CHENNAI: Medium pacer G Govinth took six wickets for 99 runs, his maiden fifer this season, to restrict Kerala to 337 on the second day of the fifth round of the Elite A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Wayanad.

At stumps, TN was on 56 for one with skipper R Vimal Khumar batting on 33.

Brief scores: Kerala 337 in 123.4 overs (Varun Nayanar 113, CP Kamil Aboobacker 102, Rohan Nair 59, G Govinth 6/99) vs Tamil Nadu 56/1 in 20 overs