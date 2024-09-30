Good to get some overs under the belt at home as we would need to bowl a lot more in Aus: Bumrah

KANPUR: Jasprit Bumrah is gradually increasing his workload at home as the India pace spearhead knows he would be required to bowl a lot more overs during the five Test series in Australia.

After the two Test series against Bangladesh, India will host New Zealand for three games before departing for Australia.

"You have to be smart (to stay fit for Australia) and it's good to get some overs under the belt here although the number of overs to be bowled will be a lot more in Australia," Bumrah told host broadcaster ahead of the fourth day's play.

Day two and three of the Kanpur Test were wiped out due to a wet outfield at the Green Park stadium here.

"Weather is not in your control, it is the way it is. Good to get some time to relax. You've to quickly adjust to the changing conditions here after Chennai, quickly adapt and communicate with others, like about changing lines and lengths," said Bumrah.

The five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Perth on November 22.

Bumrah relishes playing Test matches and is determined to give his best in the format.

"My favourite format is the Tests, I've always said that. I'm trying to give my absolute best in this format," said the champion bowler who has featured in 36 Tests since making his debut in 2018.