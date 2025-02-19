Gold medallist woman power-lifter dies after 270-kg rod falls on neck during practice in Bikaner

NEW DELHI: A gold-medallist woman power-lifter in the Junior National Games died when a 270-kg rod fell on her neck during practice in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

Yashtika Acharya (17) died while practising in the gym. Her neck broke when the rod fell on her on Tuesday, Naya Shahar SHO Vikram Tiwari said.

He said she was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Tiwari said the accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights in the gym. The trainer also suffered minor injuries.

The SHO said the family had not registered a complaint. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.