Gojan Cricket grounds inaugurated in Red Hills

CHENNAI: The Gojan School of Business and Technology in Edapalayam, Red Hills, inaugurated its new cricket facility on Thursday.

The campus now hosts four grounds — three turf and one matting — along with a nets facility featuring 10 turf wickets.

Former Indian cricketer VV Kumar and former Tamil Nadu cricketer AG Satvinder Singh formally opened the grounds. TNCA President P Ashok Sigamani inaugurated the nets facility.

The event was attended by key officials, including Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap, TNCA office-bearers RI Palani (Secretary), TJ Srinivasraj (Treasurer), RN Baba (Assistant Secretary), and Gojan Educational Institutions Chairman G Natarajan and Vice-Chairman N Viswanathan.

Speeches and felicitations were delivered by the chief guests and dignitaries, marking the occasion as a significant addition to grassroots cricket infrastructure in the region.