Gojan Cricket grounds inaugurated in Red Hills

    The campus now hosts four grounds — three turf and one matting — along with a nets facility featuring 10 turf wickets.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 May 2025 8:40 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-22 15:10:44  )
    Aerial view of the cricketing facility

    CHENNAI: The Gojan School of Business and Technology in Edapalayam, Red Hills, inaugurated its new cricket facility on Thursday.

    Former Indian cricketer VV Kumar and former Tamil Nadu cricketer AG Satvinder Singh formally opened the grounds. TNCA President P Ashok Sigamani inaugurated the nets facility.

    The event was attended by key officials, including Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap, TNCA office-bearers RI Palani (Secretary), TJ Srinivasraj (Treasurer), RN Baba (Assistant Secretary), and Gojan Educational Institutions Chairman G Natarajan and Vice-Chairman N Viswanathan.

    Speeches and felicitations were delivered by the chief guests and dignitaries, marking the occasion as a significant addition to grassroots cricket infrastructure in the region.

    DTNEXT Bureau

