Goa Aces win Indian Racing League 2024, Chennai turbo riders finish third.

COIMBATORE: Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova not only delivered a 1-2 finish for Goa Aces JA Racing but also helped the team clinch the Indian Racing League Championship as the curtains came down on the 2024 edition at the Kari Motor Speedway, here on Sunday. There was icing on Goa Aces’ cake too as the team also won the car championship to finish the season with a memorable double.

Going into the final race which began after sharp showers, the Goa Aces led Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers by just two points, but the latter virtually handed over the championship on a platter within seconds after the race commenced from a rolling start following a crash.

Ruhaan Alva, sandwiched between pole-sitter Hyman and Jilkova in P2, lost the rear of his car, slid across the track and rammed into Akash Gowda (Speed Demons Delhi) just as they approached the start-finish line, leading to their retirement. The Safety Car made a brief appearance before racing resumed.

Thereafter, Hyman and Jilkova cruised along towards the checkered grid with the former eventually winning by 28 seconds as they came up with a 1-2 finish for their team which followed yesterday’s win by their team-mate Sohil Shah. Mohd Ryan (Chennai Turbo Riders) completed the final podium line for the day.

“We are very happy for the 1-2 finish. We are grateful to the team for giving us cars that won the races for us. It is their hard work which enabled us to win the championship,” said Hyman.

Setteled for the second position, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers, Malaysian driver Alister Yoong, finished a distant seventh on the last day.

The results:

Indian Racing League (Race-2, Driver-B) 25 mins+1 lap: 1. Raul Hyman (UK, Goa Aces JA Racing) (26:39.020); 2. Gabriela Jilkova (Czech Republic, Goa Aces JA Racing) (27:07.684); 3. Mohamed Ryan (India, Chennai Turbo Riders) (27:29.813). Best Lap: Raoul Hyman (01:10.359).

Formula 4 Indian Open (Race-2, 25mins+1 lap): 1. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (26:55.114); 2. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:14.880); 3. Divy Nandan (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (27:24.987).