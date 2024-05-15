Girl from Thoothukudi to represent India at Juniors Squash Championship in Pakistan

CHENNAI: This young girl M Goushika, who belongs to Thoothukudi, is excited to have been selected to represent India to compete at the Asian Juniors Squash Individual Championship, which’s scheduled to be held at Islamabad in Pakistan from June 25 -29.

This 12-year old Goushika, who enters class seven, brought laurels to Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, as she’s the only player in the state to have chosen to show off her talents in the under -13 age category. Goushika is one of two squash players in the whole of India to display her sporting prowess, P. Muniaraju, the girl’s father, residing at Muthammal Colony, Thoothukudi, said on Tuesday.

Swelling with pride over her performances, Muniaraju said Goushika was initially well versed in playing badminton and over the last one year, she gained mastery playing squash under the guidance of coach M. Shanmuga Sundaram. With true grit and determination, she practiced for six to seven hours daily at Gamesville Sports Academy, Thoothukudi in pursuit of her goal to excel in the game of squash. To build confidence and motivate her to be more determined and successful, she often played with her seniors under 15 to 19 years of age, locally, her father told DT Next on Tuesday.

Goushika, who’s confident of winning her first international title in Pakistan, said she’s currently ranked 5th in the Squash Rackets Federation of India in the U-13 category, would certainly reach the top ranking in the coming days. With parental support from her dad and cooperation from the school, ‘I have competed in 14 national level tournaments so far across India’, Goushika said.

Coach Shanmuga Sundaram usually Goushika plays three hours in morning and three hours in evening daily and whenever her school’s on holiday, she’s exposed to much coaching for up to eight hours.