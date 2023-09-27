Gill rested, Pandya, Shami, Thakur returned home, says Rohit

RAJKOT: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said five players, including in-form Shubman Gill, will not be available for selection for the third ODI against Australia, as the squad has been hit by a viral sickness and some players have opted to return home.

India, which is leading the three-match series 2-0, will have only 13 players to choose from for the final ODI.

While Gill is rested, Axar Patel is recuperating at NCA from the left quadricep injury that he suffered during the Asia Cup.

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur, who played the first two ODIs against the Aussies, and Hardik Pandya, who is yet to play in this series, have opted to go back to their respective homes.

“We have got a lot of players who are sick and not available, a lot of players have personal problems so they have gone home and a few of the guys have been rested as well.

“We have got 13 players at this point in time,” said Rohit during the pre-match press meet. “Obviously, Gill has been rested, Shami, Hardik and Shardul have all gone home…again, personal things.

Axar, obviously, is not available for this game,” Rohit said. Rohit said the viral sickness going around the group too has added to the uncertainty.

“There is a bit of viral going around in the team as well. So, there is a lot of uncertainty in the team at this point in time which we cannot help,” he added.

“Looking at the next few weeks it is quite important for us to look after the players and their well-being. “So, it is okay for them to be at home at this point — the reason being we want everybody to be fresh during the World Cup and hopefully they can come back fresh,” he said.