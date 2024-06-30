George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix

VIENNA: George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix after a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris while they were fighting for the lead.

Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Norris after he moved over on the McLaren driver while Norris was trying to pass. The Briton was forced into retirement.

It was a controversial climax to a battle over several laps as each complained about the other’s driving.

Russell’s win was Mercedes’ first since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. He was under pressure from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the final laps but was able to maintain his winning advantage.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took the final podium position ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, despite a five-second penalty for the seven-time champion for crossing the white line on pit entry for his first stop.

Verstappen crossed the line in fifth place, and held it despite his penalty because Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas was 16.8 seconds behind, just managing to hold off Red Bull’s Sergio Perez at the line.