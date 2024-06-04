Gavaskar picks Kohli to open for India against Ireland, wants Jaiswal at No.3

NEW YORK: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli should open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in India's T20 World Cup game against Ireland on Wednesday with Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping down to the number three position.



There has been a lot of debate around Kohli's batting position in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli has been India's designated number three batter in the white-ball format for a long time. He heads to the marquee event on the back of an excellent IPL season.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to open the batting along with Yashasvi Jaiswal at three,Gavaskar said on 'Star Sports while giving his preferred line-up for the game here.

Opening for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli piled up 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of over 154. He struck a century and five fifties during the prolific run.

Gavaskar picked the flamboyant Rishabh Pant ahead of Sanju Samson for wickeeping duties and Mohammed Siraj ahead of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

"Suryakumar Yadav at four, Rishabh Pant at five. At number six, I would have Hardik Pandya, number seven would be Ravindra Jadeja, number eight, not necessarily in that batting order, Shivam Dube. Number nine Kuldeep Yadav, number 10 Jasprit Bumrah and number 11 will be Siraj," he said.

After the game against Ireland, India will take on arch-foes Pakistan here on Sunday.