Gavaskar, Kapil seek fair treatment for jailed Imran Khan in appeal alongside other former captains

There have been reports that the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran has lost approximately 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

As many as 14 former captains wrote a letter titled "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains" to the Pakistan government asking for fair treatment for Khan.

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket," the letter said.