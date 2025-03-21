Begin typing your search...

    From Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal, check out all-time IPL record holders

    Here's a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season

    21 March 2025
    Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli 

    NEW DELHI: From explosive batting displays to fiery bowling spells, and from legends with most games played to fielding maestros with most catches, here's a list that breaks down top highlights of Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, ahead of popular T20 event's 18th season, starting Saturday.

    MOST SUCCESSSFUL TEAMS:

    Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

    Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023

    Kolkata Knight Riders won three IPL titles: 2012, 2014, 2024

    MOST RUNS:

    V Kohli (RCB) 8004

    S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 6769

    R Sharma (DCH/MI) 6628

    D Warner (DC/SRH) 6565

    S Raina (CSK/GL) 5528

    HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

    C Gayle 175 off 66 balls RCB vs Pune Warriors

    B McCullum 158*off 73 balls KKR vs RCB

    Q de Kock 140*off 70 balls LSG vs KKR

    AB de Villiers 133*off 59 balls RCB vs MI

    KL Rahul 132*off 69 balls Kings XI vs RCB

    MOST WICKETS:

    Y Chahal (MI/RCB/RR) 205

    P Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 192

    D Bravo (CSK/GL/MI) 183

    B Kumar (PWI/SRH) 181

    S Narine (KKR) 180

    MOST MATCHES:

    MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2024 264

    D Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 2008-2024 257

    R Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008-2024 257

    V Kohli (RCB) 2008-2024 252

    R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 2008-2024 240

    MOST CATCHES:

    V Kohli (RCB) 114

    S Raina (CSK/GL) 109

    K Pollard (MI) 103

    R Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 103

    R Sharma (DCH/MI) 101

    LARGEST MARGINS BY RUNS & WICKETS:

    Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Lions by 144 runs

    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 140 runs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kings XI by 138 runs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Pune Warriors by 130 runs

    HIGHEST TOTALS:

    SRH vs RCB 287/3

    SRH vs MI 277/3

    KKR vs DC 272/7

    SRH vs DC 266/7

    RCB vs Pune Warriors 263/5

    LOWEST TOTALS:

    RCB vs KKR 49

    RR vs RCB 58

    RR vs RCB 59

    Delhi Daredevils vs MI 66

    Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI 67.

    PTI

