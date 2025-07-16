From unpicked to costliest buy, Shameemudheen’s PVL journey comes full circle

CHENNAI: India international Shameemudheen Ammarambath is brimming with excitement as he prepares to don the colours of his home state, Calicut Heroes, in the upcoming fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

The Kerala native, a pivotal middle blocker, was one of the most significant acquisitions in this year's auction, fetching a staggering Rs 22.5 lakh.

"I’m really excited to play for Calicut because it is my hometown," Shameemudheen told DT Next, highlighting the immense personal significance of representing his state.

This homecoming marks a poignant moment for the player who experienced the sting of being unpicked in the inaugural PVL auction. His journey in the league began as an injury replacement for Kolkata Thunderbolts, where he played a crucial role in their championship triumph. Subsequently, he became a cornerstone for Mumbai Meteors, including finishing as the fourth highest-scoring blocker in the third edition.

The substantial price tag, while a significant vote of confidence, isn't viewed as pressure by the soft-spoken blocker. "I don't think it's a pressure. I think it's more of a responsibility," he added, acknowledging the trust placed in him by the Calicut Heroes management, who invested a considerable portion of their purse in securing his services.

Shameemudheen also spoke passionately about the evolving landscape of volleyball in Kerala, traditionally a football-dominated state. He believes the PVL has been instrumental in elevating the sport's profile. "As soon as the Prime Volleyball League came up, everyone started to take volleyball seriously," he said, explaining that players are now investing more personally in their training, nutrition, and professional development. The increased visibility through televised matches has also sparked greater interest in local tournaments, drawing new fans to the sport.

Looking ahead, Shameemudheen is focused on not just the PVL season but also securing a spot in the Indian national team camp for the Asian Games next year.

Having been part of the squad that finished sixth at the Hangzhou Asian Games, he understands the importance of performing well in the domestic league. "It is very important because the Season 4 performance will make a lot of difference, that will be one of the more deciding factors for the players to come into the national camp," he said.