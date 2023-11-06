From start to finish, F4 concludes in TN on a high note

CHENNAI: It was a busy weekend at the Madras International Circuit; the F4 Indian Championship reached its final day of proceedings. Akshay Bohra led the driver’s standings as day two of the F4 Indian Championship concluded on the outskirts of the city on a serene Sunday.

This weekend unfolded as an unexpected chapter in the Madras International Circuit’s schedule books, a last-minute rendezvous orchestrated by fate. It all transpired in the eleventh hour, as a tumultuous election code of conduct debacle prompted a shift of the race from Hyderabad to the city of Chennai.

“At first, we contemplated altering the race dates, but we were entwined by an unyielding broadcast schedule that demanded accommodation. Thus, we found space only within the confines of the Madras International Circuit,” elucidated Akhilesh Reddy, the Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., while speaking to DT Next.

In the F4 Indian Championship, the racers drive the Mygale-designed cars, allowing them to reach speeds of about 200 KM/H. Akhilesh emphasized that this speed subjects racers to gravitational forces ranging from 1.45 to 2 times Earth’s gravitational pull. This demand on their bodies makes these young racers some of the most resilient athletes out there because they go against the g’s, have to manage their weight, and also have quick decision-making skills while hurtling down the track.

The bringing of the F4 Championship to the state of Tamil Nadu marks a significant stride in nurturing the aspirations of young motorsport enthusiasts. Reflecting on the magnitude of this event transpiring in Chennai, Akhilesh opined, “This extends beyond Chennai; it addresses a longstanding void. Youngsters who graduate from karting often find themselves yearning to become professional racers, but the international arena is an elusive dream. Particularly so, when one hails from India. We strive to bridge this gap, providing a platform for them to chase their motorsport dreams.”

Amidst the roar of engines and the scent of burnt rubber, Akshay Bohra, a member of the Godspeed Kerala team, left an indelible mark on the racetracks during the weekend. He secured his second podium finish, a remarkable comeback to redeem his second-place finish behind Cooper Webster on Saturday. The sweet taste of victory crowned his efforts on Sunday, propelling him to the top of the drivers’ standings with two resounding wins out of three this weekend.

“It was a race fraught with challenges, particularly in the opening laps. But the exhilaration of crossing the finish line first is indeed a great feeling,” exclaimed Akshay Bohra in the aftermath of his Race-3 win.

He reminisced about the missed opportunity in Hyderabad, lamenting, “It was a great disappointment that we couldn’t go to Hyderabad. I was excited to see the street circuit. I was there last year as a spectator watching the final rounds of IRL. Nevertheless, Madras proved to be a fun circuit, and I’m really happy with the outcome.”

In a first, 15-year-old, Alex Sawer, became the first Vietnamese driver to ever bag a podium finish in India. He secured the third spot, trailing behind Akshay and Chennai Turbo’s Cooper Webster during Race-3 of the F4 Championship. As a delightful coincidence, it was Alex’s birthday, and there could be no better way to celebrate it than by making it to the podium at the F4 Championships.

“The journey to this moment was filled with challenges, yet we have enjoyed every step of it. This first podium hopefully there is more to come,” said Alex Sawer.

When questioned about what’s next for him, he playfully mused, “Perhaps, the next target is to secure a first or second-place finish. May this victory pave the way for countless others in the future.”

The day concluded with Cooper Webster claiming the first position in Race-4. The final rounds of the F4 Indian Championship will be held in December at the new Chennai Formula Racing Circuit near Island Grounds.