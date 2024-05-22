From Kohli's batting to Narine's brilliance, IPL 2024 has been a feast

CHENNAI: As we head to the playoffs With just a few hours left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs to go underway, this 17th edition of the tournament has been nothing but filled with staggering performances both with the bat and ball. Let’s look at the players who have dominated the field in the 70 matches so far.

Virat Kohli: The Run Machine

If you ask any cricket fan what Virat Kohli’s peak form was in the IPL, they will without a doubt say the 2016 season. He scored four centuries that season with an aggregate of 973 runs. And this season too, he is at his best and is now leading the pack as the highest run scorer with 708 runs in the 14 innings so far.

He played a crucial role in ensuring he stayed in the crease when his team needed him the most. And not just in terms of runs; his strike rate of 155.6 this season is his highest, surpassing his previous best of 152 in 2016.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Pace Ace

Another player who shined this season without much support from the other end was Jasprit Bumrah. Yes, it is Harshal Patel who is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season, but Bumrah has been the most impactful bowler.

He has been the most economical bowler this season with an economy rate of 6.48 and has also clinched 20 wickets in the 13 matches played despite his team’s poor season.

Sunil Narine: The Versatile Virtuoso

The one player who created the most impact this season is Sunil Narine. Scoring his first T20 century in the match against Rajasthan Royals, his explosive starts (461 runs at a strike rate of 182.9) have been a crucial factor for Kolkata Knight Riders to become the first team to march into the playoffs and win nine out of the 14 games in the league stage.

Even with the ball, he has been consistent, just like he always has. He is the most economical spinner in the tournament this season, with an economy rate of 6.63. And in a season where wrist spinners prevailed, Narine was the only off-spinner who stood tall and picked up crucial wickets.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma: The Opening Mavericks

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has gone ballistic with the bat this season and set the bar way too high in terms of numbers and records being created. And the main credit for that should go to the opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma’s powerplay dominance.

Head scored 386 runs in the powerplay throughout this season at a lightning strike rate of 218.07, which is the highest of anybody.

Meanwhile, his batting partner Abhishek sits in the third spot in this regard, scoring 326 runs while striking at 210.32.

SRH’s run-rate of 11.8 in the powerplay is by far the highest in the tournament this year.