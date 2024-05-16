Begin typing your search...
From Kohli to Gayle: Players with most runs in Men's T20 World Cup
With the likes of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle dominating the scoring charts here is a look at the players with the most runs in the tournament.
NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup fever constantly rising among the fan base with the marquee event just a fortnight away from kicking off in the USA and the West Indies. The format has seen some remarkable batters grace the event and leave their everlasting impression in the record books. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle dominating the scoring charts here is a look at the players with the most runs in the tournament.
Next Story