From Kohli to Gayle: Players with most runs in Men's T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup fever constantly rising among the fan base with the marquee event just a fortnight away from kicking off in the USA and the West Indies. The format has seen some remarkable batters grace the event and leave their everlasting impression in the record books. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle dominating the scoring charts here is a look at the players with the most runs in the tournament.

Virat Kohli The stalwart India batter is at the top with 1,141 runs in the T20 World Cup in five editions. He was also the top run-getter in the 2014 edition with 319 runs in six matches.







Mahela Jayawardene The former Sri Lanka player is the second-highest run-scorer with 1,016 runs under his belt in 31 matches in the T20 World Cup with an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74.







Chris Gayle The iconic West Indies opener is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 965 runs in 33 matches at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 142.75.







Rohit Sharma The Indian skipper is the fourth-highest run scorer in the tournament with 963 in his kitty in 39 matches at an average of 34.39 and a strike rate of 127.88.







Tillakaratne Dilshan The former Sri Lanka batter has scored 897 runs at an average of 30.93 in 34 innings at a strike rate of 124.06. He also has six fifties as well.

























