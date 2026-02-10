From fringes to frontline: Dhakshineswar Suresh, India's new Davis Cup hero

From meticulously placed kit bags and stern discipline to years of dawn-to-dusk grind, his journey to becoming India's newest Davis Cup mainstay has been forged quietly, patiently, and far from the spotlight.

His tennis roots trace back to family. His father, Suresh Ekka, was a club-level player from Dindigul, and it was through those early connections that Dhakshineswar found his way to coach Lakshman Chakravarthi in Chennai.