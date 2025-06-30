From Bumrah to Brett Lee: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin crossover picks

BENGALURU: With the Neeraj Chopra Classic just around the corner, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra weighed in on an unexpected topic, which cricketers could make good javelin throwers. Speaking to official broadcasters JioStar, the javelin star reflected on technique, mindset, and the sporting traits he admires in other athletes.

Chopra named former Australian pacer Brett Lee as his top pick. “I’ve heard Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could’ve thrown well, especially in his peak years,” he said. Closer to home, Chopra is also curious about training alongside Jasprit Bumrah. “I’d like to try javelin with him, and maybe learn a few bowling tips from him too.”

On what sporting trait he would like to borrow, Chopra chose Sachin Tendulkar’s composure under pressure. “He represented India for so many years and performed against the best. I’d want that superpower — to stay calm in challenging moments,” he said.

Chopra also revealed advice from his coach Jan Zelezny, the javelin world record holder, who encouraged him to focus on rhythm over force. “He tells me to run like an 18-year-old kid, without tension. I’m learning to find that flow, like Federer had in tennis,” said Chopra.

As for which cricket shot reminds him most of a javelin throw? “The helicopter shot by MS Dhoni,” he said with a smile.