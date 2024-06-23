From a Haryanvi family of trophy hunters comes a girl who's now Paris bound to the Olympics

CHENNAI: At 20, when most people are pondering their next steps, Haryana’s Raiza Dhillon will represent the nation on sports' grandest stage—the Olympics in July.

Raiza made headlines in January after becoming India’s first skeet Olympics quota winner by making a podium finish at the Asia Olympics Qualification in Kuwait. However, despite securing a quota, she knew the real challenge awaited back home, where she had to perform well in the national shooting trials conducted by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to secure her spot in the final squad heading to Paris.

“Honestly, I was thrilled and proud of my achievement, but I didn’t set any expectations because I knew the trials were yet to come. Ultimately, the quota belongs to the country, not just to me,” Raiza told DT Next.

It perhaps was her past experience that made her rein in her hopes, having tasted disappointment during the Hangzhou Asian Games trials, where she was tied with three other shooters in points. Due to policy guidelines, she missed out on travelling to the Asiad.

However, fate had something better in store for her—a year later, she would directly represent the nation at the Olympics. With her longtime coach Amrinder Singh Cheema back by her side, to whom she returned after a brief stint with Olympic gold medalist-turned-coach Ennio Falco of Italy, Raiza believes she has honed her techniques and worked harder than ever before.

“The setbacks have taught me valuable lessons for the future, ensuring that next time success will depend more on my performance than on chance,” she added.

Over the past year, Raiza emphasised the support she received from National Centre of Excellence (NCUE) and being part of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which has lightened a part of the financial burdens associated with her sport. “Training at the expansive NCUE campus has enhanced my capabilities, while the TOPS scheme has covered my expenses during overseas training,” she noted.

Speaking for the five shooters in the shotgun field, all of whom are poised for their Olympic debuts, Raiza expressed profound relief and happiness, stating, “Each of us is truly relieved and delighted after enduring a long selection process.

“The first stage is complete, and now we move onto the next. Our sole aim is to make the country proud by giving our very best.”

As Raiza heads to Paris, it’s important to note her background: she comes from a household with over 20 guns used for trophy hunting, which deeply influenced her from a young age. Despite trying various sports, shooting came naturally to her. Had it been any other sport, she might not have achieved what she has today, she acknowledges. “My father and grandfather were into hunting. Though I was initially against it, I still wanted to try those guns and found a natural affinity for them, as if I had known them for a long time. I believe it’s a generational connection.”