Fritz overcomes Khachanov to reach Wimbledon SFs

LONDON: Taylor Fritz pulled through an intriguing encounter with Karen Khachanov to banish some old Wimbledon quarter-final demons on Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 5 player in the ATP Rankings ousted Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) on No. 1 Court to reach his maiden Wimbledon semi-final. Having previously fallen to heartbreaking five-set quarter-final defeats against Rafael Nadal (2022) and Lorenzo Musetti (2024) at SW19, Fritz this time held his nerve to complete a hard-earned two-hour, 36-minute triumph.

“I’m feeling great to get through it,” said Fritz in his on-court interview. “I feel like the match was going so well for me for two sets. I’ve never had a match really just flip so quickly, so I’m really happy with how I came back in the fourth set and got it done.”

It will be the American’s second Grand Slam semi-final appearance, after he reached the championship match at last year’s US Open.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Fritz, comparing his win to his past Wimbledon quarter-final disappointments. “Obviously having played the quarter-finals here twice and lost in five [sets] twice, I don’t think I could have taken another one. So I’m really happy I’m going to get to play the semis here.”

Having moved to a two-set lead without facing a break point, Fritz lost his momentum in a one-sided third set in which Khachanov reeled off the first five games. After his opponent sealed the set, Fritz took a medical timeout so the tournament doctor could reapply tape on his right foot, but Khachanov then continued his surge by breaking serve in the opening game of the fourth set.

Fritz then found a way to turn the tide, however, and he produced a classy comeback to ensure he avoided a repeat of his five-set battles with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo from earlier in the tournament.

Sinner reaches quarters as Dimitrov retires

Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals despite hurting his right elbow in a fall in the opening game and dropping the first two sets when his opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, wound up quitting in the third because of an injured pectoral muscle.

The No. 1-seeded Sinner hadn't dropped a set in the tournament until falling behind No. 19 Dimitrov 6-3, 7-5. But at 2-all in the third set, Dimitrov stopped playing.

It’s the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where the 34-year-old Dimitrov failed to complete a match. He also did it at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in May, plus last year’s Wimbledon and US Open.

“He's been so unlucky in the past couple of years. An incredible player. A good friend of mine, also. We understand each other very well, off the court, too,” Sinner said. On the last point against Sinner, Dimitrov served and immediately clutched his chest with his left hand. He took a few steps and crouched, before sitting on the grass. Sinner walked over to that side of the court to check on him.