Freyer-LMCA Trophy: Viswajith stars in Little Masters CA win

CHENNAI: Little Masters CA earned a five-wicket win over Green Field CA in the 19th Freyer-LMCA Trophy (U-16) on Friday. Set to chase 126, AL Viswajith scored an unbeaten 86 to help Little Masters chase down the score of 125 in 20.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Green Field CA 125 in 24.1 overs (C Roshan 29, SK Rithesh 34, Sanjeev 3/16, Samrat 2/15, G Suman Raj 2/24) lost to Little Masters CA 127/5 in 20.2 overs (AL Viswajith 86*, Sachin Siva 2/13); Padma Sarangapani CA 166/8 in 25 overs (S Ishant Praviit 77, R Sabharinath 3/24) lost to Nathella CA 167/3 in 12.3 overs (RM Tharun 27, S Tarun 43, R Hema Harish 51*); Little Masters CA 203 in 24.3 overs (AL Viswajith 38, Aariv Jain 54, G Suman Raj 31, Johan Fernando 2/43, V Dharshak 2/5, Jaden Fernando 3/25) bt St. Joseph CA 122 in 23.2 overs (Johan Fernando 26, P Charan 2/27, Tarun Suren 2/26)