French Open: Thiem advances to second round of qualifying

FRANCE: Dominic Thiem began his French Open swansong with a comeback victory against Franco Agamenone in the first round of qualifying.

The former US Open champion beat Italy's Agamenone 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in front of a packed crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 30-year-old Austrian will retire later this year but was not given a wildcard for Roland Garros, where he was runner-up in 2018 and 2019.

Thiem needs to win two more matches to reach the main draw of the Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday.

He has struggled with a wrist injury since his triumph in New York in 2020 and has slipped to 131 in the world rankings.

Britain's Billy Harris began his qualifying campaign with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win over American Emilio Nava, but Lily Miyazaki lost 6-1, 6-1 to China's Wei Sijia and Jan Choinski fell 6-4 6-4 to Denis Kudla of the United States.

Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Andy Murray are all on the entry list for the men's singles, with Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage in the women's.