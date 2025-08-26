Free entry for fans at Hockey Asia Cup

RAJGIR: Hockey India on Tuesday announced free entry for fans for the Asia Cup beginning here on August 29.

"Fans can register for their free tickets by visiting www.ticketgenie.in or Hockey India app, where they will receive a virtual ticket upon completion of the process.

"This system has been designed to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience, eliminating the need for physical redemption and ensuring smooth access to the venue," said Hockey India in a statement.

The Hero Men's Asia Cup will feature eight top Asian nations -- India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, adding extra significance to every game.

Hosts India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They will kick off their campaign against China on August 29, followed by a clash with Japan on August 31 before their final pool match against Kazakhstan on September 1.