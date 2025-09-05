France vs Luxembourg Under-21 soccer game postponed after bus accident

PARIS: A soccer game between France and Luxembourg's Under-21 teams was postponed Friday after the bus carrying the visiting team was involved in a traffic incident in Brittany.

The game was to be played in the town of Lorient as part of the European Under-21 championship qualifying campaign. The French soccer federation said it has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, 2026 at a venue yet to be determined.

According to local newspaper Ouest France, the coach carrying 33 people overturned in a roadside ditch on Thursday near the town of Languidic. Eight people were reportedly slightly injured in the accident, including four players, three members of staff and the driver.

“We extend our full support and wish a speedy recovery to the members of the Luxembourg delegation who were injured and traumatized, as well as to the bus driver," said Philippe Diallo, the president of the French soccer federation. "Faced with this unprecedented situation, UEFA, in coordination with the French and Luxembourg delegations, has wisely decided to postpone the match to a later date.”