France prez Macron to meet Real Madrid chief Perez to discuss Mbappe’s release for 2024 Paris Olympics: Reports

PARIS: French president Emmanuel Macron is reportedly hosting Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (CET) for the 120th anniversary of FIFA at the Elysee.

According to the leading French sports daily L'equipe, Macron will try to persuade Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, to let Kylian Mbappe play in the 2024 Paris Olympics

This news comes a day after Mbappe threw his farewell party at Parisian restaurant, Gigi. Mbappe’s mother was seen exiting the party and was surrounded by reporters with one asking her about her son’s next destination to which she reportedly replied “I think you all know already.”

The Paris Olympics will mark the first time the games will be returning to the ‘City of Love’ after a century with their last time being in 1924. Macron has repeatedly emphasized on the importance of these games and is likely wanting to showcase Mbappe, who is one of the most influential athletes of the country.

It will be interesting to see Perez’s decision regarding Mbappe as the Olympics will be held at the end of July, which is when the 25-year old is expected to be in pre-season with the Los Blancos getting ready for his first season with the white and black.

Macron has been in constant contact with Kylian Mbappe ever since the French president reportedly played a huge part in convincing the 25-year old of staying at PSG in 2022 and was reportedly present at Mbappe’s farewell party, a rumor that is not yet confirmed.

Mbappe announced his intentions to leave Paris Saint Germain earlier this month through an emotional video in which he thanked the fans, the club and all those who helped him in his journey to becoming the French side’s leading top scorer.

"I have no particular comment to make other than the fact that I am counting upon Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games so he can play with the French team," Macron said in a video posted on his X account after Kylian’s farewell message