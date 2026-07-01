France forward Mbappé scores his 17th and 18th World Cup goals, one back of Messi

Thriving on a hot, humid afternoon, Mbappé scored his 17th and 18th career World Cup goals in France's 3-0 rout of Sweden on Tuesday, moving one back of Messi's record of 19. With six in the tournament, Mbappé tied the Argentina star in the race for the Golden Boot.

Asked coming off the field if he was already looking forward to facing Paraguay, Mbappé quipped, “I'm looking forward to the changing room and the AC.” It was 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) for the 5 p.m. kickoff, so steamy that Lucas Digne let himself be doused by a sprinkler during the first-half hydration break.