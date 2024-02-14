Formula 1: Ferrari reveal new SF-24 car ahead of 2024 season

MARANELLO: Ferrari on Tuesday unveiled the "completely new" car for the upcoming 2024 season, donning yellow and white stripes in an attempt to 'break with tradition'.

The well-known Italian brand unveiled its SF-24 -which carries on Ferrari's current naming tradition- through a special video and series of photos.

The car itself "breaks with the tradition" of the previous two seasons of F1's current era of technical rules, according to Ferrari, who altered the livery to add eye-catching yellow and white stripes to the Italian team's iconic red. The goal is to improve driveability and overall performance for drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Naturally, it has another deep red livery. Ferrari hopes this car will signal their comeback to title contention as they pursue their first drivers' championship since 2007 and their first constructors' championship since 2008.

For the fourth consecutive season, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be teammates in 2024; nevertheless, the news that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Ferrari the next year has dominated the lead-up to the new campaign.

In fact, Hamilton has made the decision to leave Mercedes after a long relationship in favour of a move to Maranello, and Sainz will have to make room for the seven-time world champion because Leclerc recently inked a new contract.

For the time being, attention will be on the upcoming 24-race season and developing the SF-24 package further after Ferrari won the one race outside of Red Bull's 2023 lineup during Frederic Vasseur's first season as team manager.

Speaking at the launch, Vasseur said, "Presenting a new car to the world for the first time is always a very exciting moment for me and the drivers, even if we are all already thinking about the moment we will go head to head with our rivals on track.

"This year, we must start off where we left off at the end of last season, when we were consistent front runners, with a view to constantly improving in all areas. The longest-ever Formula 1 season awaits us and Charles, Carlos and I all agree, we must be more clinical and effective in how we manage the races, making bold choices, in order to get the best possible result at every Grand Prix," Vasseur added.

"It's often said that your fans can give you extra gear and that will definitely be true in what will be a very closely contested championship and we are proud to know we can count on our 'tifosi' from around the world," Ferrari Principal said.

Ferrari has announced that the SF-24 will make its track debut "for filming, photographic, marketing and communications purposes" before the Bahrain International Circuit pre-season test, which takes place from February 21 to 22.