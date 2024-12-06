Formidable Tamil Thalaivas thrashes Gujarat Giants

PUNE: It was all one-way traffic as Tamil Thalaivas stormed past Gujarat Giants, and registered a big win in Match 95 of PKL Season 11 at the Balewadi Sports Complex. The Thalaivas won the contest with a scoreline of 40-27, with Moein Shafaghi scoring 13 points, while Sourabh Fagare and Himanshu added 7 each. For the Giants, Himanshu Singh finished with 11 points.

Both sides made a slow start to the contest, before the Thalaivas pulled away with a three-point lead within the first five minutes. Shafaghi and Himanshu made important contributions for the Thalaivas, who were dominant in the early phase.

The Giants’ defence was finding it tough while the Thalaivas were looking solid in that department. Midway through the first half, it was the Thalaivas who had the upper hand and the lead. As the half wore on, the Thalaivas continued to keep their opponents at bay and then Shafaghi landed an ALL OUT on the Giants as well, to stretch the lead to 9 points. The likes of Aashish, Shafaghi and Himanshu were calling the shots for the Thalaivas, who went into the half-time break with the score at 19-8.

Early in the second half, Shafaghi landed an ALL OUT on the Giants, which further piled on the pressure. What wasn’t helping the Giants was that along with Shafaghi, the likes of Aashish and Himanshu picked up a flurry of points, which extended the lead to close to 20 points.

For the Giants, Himanshu Singh was doing most of the heavy lifting, but didn’t find the support he would have hoped for. At the half-hour mark, the Giants were trailing by 15 points, before Himanshu Singh inflicted an ALL OUT on the Thalaivas. Moments later, Shafaghi went through the Giants defence with a three-point raid, and also brought up his Super 10.

In the final phase of the game, the Giants did their best to reduce the deficit, but the Thalaivas were having none of that. Eventually, the Thalaivas romped past their opponents to register a comprehensive win.