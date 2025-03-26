Former Man Utd defender Jones to visit Chennai in April

CHENNAI: Manchester United legend and former English international Phil Jones is set to visit Chennai on April 6 for the finals of the third edition of Apollo Tyres’ Road to Old Trafford, a unique five-a-side football tournament that is also supported by Manchester United.

The finals of the tournament will be held in Chennai, after the initial qualifying rounds that took place in Pune and New Delhi.

Jones, a former Premier League winner with Manchester United, has also played in two FIFA World Cups for England. Over an illustrious 12-year career, he made 219 appearances for the Old Trafford club and his trophy cabinet also includes UEFA Europa League and FA Cup wins.

In the initial round of the Road to Old Trafford in Pune and New Delhi, 40 teams battled it out for the six spots that were up for grabs for the Chennai finals.

The team that wins the finals will earn themselves an unparalleled and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, UK for an all-expenses paid trip and play at the hallowed turf of the legendary Old Trafford stadium, home of Manchester United FC.