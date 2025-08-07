Former F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan joins Ajith Kumar Racing for Asian Le Mans

CHENNAI: In the buildup to the 2025–2026 edition of the Asian Le Mans Series, the Ajith Kumar Racing Team has received a major boost with the addition of India’s first Formula One driver, Narain Karthikeyan.

The upcoming season will comprise six races held across three venues, starting at the Sepang International Circuit, followed by the Dubai Autodrome, and concluding with two final rounds at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The format will follow the endurance style of France’s iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It is truly a privilege to have Narain join the team. Racing alongside him is an honour. With Narain, this Asian Le Mans Series becomes something very special for all of us,” said team owner and driver Ajith Kumar in a press statement.

Karthikeyan is expected to line up alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. The team has enjoyed a strong run over the past year, including a third-place finish in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025 and another

third-place result at the 12H Mugello in Italy.

“I have known Ajith for many years, and it is great to see him now racing cars at a professional level. I am excited to partner with him in the upcoming Le Mans Series and look forward to the incredible journey ahead,” said Karthikeyan.

The announcement comes shortly after teammates Duffieux and Detry secured a first-place finish in the Pro-Am category of the CrowdStrike Spa GT3 Championship, underlining the team’s growing stature on the endurance racing circuit.