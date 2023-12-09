Former Brazil midfielder Augusto secures Fluminense move: reports

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazil international midfielder Renato Augusto has agreed to join Fluminense after parting ways with Brazilian Serie A rivals Corinthians, according to reports.

The 35-year-old, whose contract with Corinthians expired this week, agreed to a deal that runs until December 2025, newspaper O Globo reported on Friday.

Renato made 207 first-team appearances for Corinthians, scoring 23 goals and providing 37 assists, after joining the club from Chinese Super League giants Beijing Guoan in 2021, reports Xinhua.



He has been capped 32 times for Brazil in a professional career that has also included spells at Flamengo and Bayer Leverkusen.



Fluminense, who are the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, are due to make their first appearance of the 2024 season in a Rio de Janeiro state championship match against Volta Redonda on January 17.

