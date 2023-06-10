Football: Mexican star Chicharito to undergo knee surgery

MEXICO CITY: LA Galaxy’s Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will require surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury during the Galaxy’s US Open Cup quarterfinal defeat at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and subsequent scans confirmed his worst fears, reports Xinhua.

“Hernandez will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process,” Galaxy said in a statement on the club’s official website.

The injury comes barely two months after Mexico manager Diego Cocca told journalists that Hernandez was under consideration for a return to the national team.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has not represented his country since September 2019 after falling out with former manager Gerardo Martino.

Hernandez has scored 38 goals in 74 MLS appearances since joining the Galaxy in 2020.