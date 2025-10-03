Football, kabaddi kick-off as CM’s Trophy begins

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s Trophy Games commenced on Thursday across multiple cities in Tamil Nadu.

The opening day saw action in various categories including Silambam (School Girls), Badminton (Government Employees – Men & Women) at Chengalpattu, Weightlifting (School Girls), Football (College Boys) and Kabaddi (School Boys & Girls) in Chennai, Basketball (School Boys & Girls) in Coimbatore, Athletics (School Boys & Girls) in Madurai, and Handball (School Girls) at Tiruvannamalai.

Results: Football: Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indoor Stadium (B) Ground: Madurai 1 (Lakshmana Pandi 45+1) bt Virudhunagar 0

Vellore 7 (Vishwanath 5, Harish 12, 27, Neville 24, Noel 31, 40, Narassima 34) bt Ariyalur 0

Thirupathur 3 (Farooq 16, Sunil 26, Vikram 31) bt Perambalur 1 (M Logesh 25)