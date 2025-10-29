Focus on Sky: India takes on Australia in the first T20I with skipper under the scanner

CANBERRA: The leader in Suryakumar Yadav will nudge the batter in him to take centrestage and start contributing handsomely with the willow when India takes on Australia in the opening T20 International here on Wednesday.

It promises to be a battle on even keel with both countries having won eight of their last 10 T20I games with a defeat each. While India had one tied game, Australia saw one game washed out.

While the captain’s prolonged bad patch remains a cause of worry, the Indian T20 team has been the best of three national outfits, almost operating on autopilot with the new players taking on their roles like fish to water.

Since being appointed captain, Suryakumar’s record has been phenomenal in terms of results, with 23 wins in 29 games so far, adhering to the new template of fearless cricket where every batter goes all guns blazing from ball one.

The aggression at all costs and Surya’s own leadership skills have worked really well with an all-win bilateral series record and the Asia Cup triumph, albeit, against some second rung continental teams, including Pakistan, which is a few light years behind India in terms of skill, quality and execution.

The Australia series marks the beginning of India’s real preparation going into the T20 World Cup early next year with 15 games to get into the groove.

But one can say that the result of this series will not have a major impact as the next 10 games against South Africa and New Zealand will be on familiar conditions, something similar to what they are likely to get in T20 World Cup.

While head coach Gautam Gambhir was unequivocal in his support for Surya and believes that he doesn’t need to worry about his string of low scores, it is indeed time that the captain lets his bat do the talking.

In 2023, Surya had batted in 18 innings, scoring 733 runs at a strike rate of nearly 156 and it comprised two tons and five half-centuries. In 2024, he amassed little less than 450 runs at a strike-rate of 151 but cut to 2025, the Indian skipper has managed only 100 runs from 10 innings at an average of 11 runs per game.

What stands out as an anomaly is his strike rate of over 105, which suggests that while he has struggled for runs, he hasn’t completely abandoned his attacking intent.

“I feel I have been working really hard. Not that I wasn’t working hard before. I have had good few sessions back home, good 2-3 sessions here, so I am in good space,” the skipper said at the pre-series press conference at the Manuka Oval.

The skipper again stressed on the team goal.

“Runs, it will come eventually but I’m working hard towards the team goal. It’s more important what team wants from you in different situations and I take one game at a time and if it starts then I think it will be a good thing.”