FMSCI National Rally Championship 2024 to begin in Chennai

CHENNAI: The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 (2Wh) is set to kick-off on 1st June at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. The race will span six rounds across India and round 2 will be held on 20-21 July in Bengaluru to complete the South Zone qualifiers.

The action then moves to Chandigarh (North Zone) for round 3 on 05-06 October 2024. Round 4 will take place in Guwahati (East Zone) on 23-24 November and round 5 unfolds in Goa (West Zone) on 07-08 December. The Top 5 riders from each qualifier will feature in the final on the 15-16 December 2024 in Pune.

The event introduces several firsts that set it apart. For the first time, a Veterans' Class has been introduced, celebrating the enduring passion and skill of competitors over the age of 50. Additionally, the championship will now feature a Team and Manufacturers Trophy, encouraging teamwork and recognizing the efforts of teams and manufacturers in building competitive spirit and innovation. Starting from Round 3, each event will also include a novice training session on the day before the competition, aiming to identify and nurture new talent and ensure that riders across the country can experience the thrill of rally stages.

Commenting on the initiative, the FMSCI Vice President Mr. Gautam Shantappa said, “We are immensely proud to support the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024, an event that truly embodies the spirit of motorsports. Hosting this prestigious event is a significant responsibility, and we are looking forward to working with FB Motorsports."

"We are thrilled to bring these exciting new elements to the Indian motorsports enthusiasts - the National Rally Sprint Championship," said Farad Bhathena, Director- FB Motorsports.

The 2024 season promises to be an unforgettable journey through the varied terrains of India, showcasing top-tier talent and contributing to the growth of motorsports in the country.

The competition will comprise 12 championship classes, with cash prizes awarded to the top three berths in each category. In addition, there will be a special class for local, novice riders from each zone.