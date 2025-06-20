Five-star Super Gillies records six-wkt win over Salem

SALEM: Chepauk Super Gillies consolidated its position at the top of the table with a resounding fifth successive win in the ongoing TNPL in Salem. Set to chase 161, the Aparajith-led side won by six wickets and 21 balls to spare. Pacer J Prem Kumar was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive spell of three for 19 that restricted Salem to 160 for seven. With this dominant performance, the Super Gillies became the first team to qualify for playoffs.

In reply, the four-time champion chased down the target with consummate ease with in-form opener K Aashiq top-scoring with a quickfire 56 (36b, 8x4, 1x6). He strung together a 52-run partnership with N Jagadeesan who helped himself to an entertaining 50 (25b, 4x4, 3x6). Aashiq’s opening partner Mokit Hariharan also came up with a useful contribution of 32 (22b, 2x4, 2x6) as the duo put on 73 runs for the opening wicket in 6.4 overs.

Earlier, Super Gillies pacer J Prem Kumar took three wickets to help his team restrict Salem Spartans to 160/7 after being put in to bat at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground.

Prem Kumar dismissed Nidhish Rajagopal (7), R Vivek Raj (3) and skipper S Abishiek (47, 38b, 3x4, 1x6) for his tournament-best figures to derail Salem Spartans which collapsed to 104/6 following a 63-run opening wicket start by openers left-handed C Hari Nishaanth (31, 28b, 2x4, 1x6) and skipper Abishiek.

Left-arm spinner M Silambarasan dismissed Nishaanth caught by B Aparajith, for the first of his two catches, at long-on to break the first wicket stand and trigger a collapse, while R Kavin (1) fell to a spectacular direct hit from Mokit Hariharan from the covers.

However, M Mohammed (28 not out, 11b, 3x4, 2x6) and Sunny Sandhu (30, 18b, 1x4, 2x6) joined forces for a remarkable 49-run seventh-wicket stand off just 19 balls that featured some lusty hits to lift their side.

Brief scores: SKM Salem Spartans 160/7 in 20 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 31, S Abishiek 47, Sunny Sandhu 30, M Mohammed 28 not out, J Prem Kumar 3/19) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 162/4 in 16.3 overs (K Aashiq 56, N Jagadeesan 50, M Hariharan 32)