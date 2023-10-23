Five-star Shami

DHARAMSALA: Virat Kohli anchored another tricky chase with perfection after Mohammad Shami’s sizzling five-wicket haul as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the World Cup here on Sunday, its first win over Black Caps in an ICC event after 20 years.

Shami (5/54) starred with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 273 all out despite Daryl Mitchell’s gutsy 130 off 127 balls.

Kohli (95 off 104) later anchored India’s chase with a near blemish-free knock and shared three crucial 50-run stands with Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) to guide his side home in 48 overs.

With India on the cusp of victory, Kohli went for the record-equalling 49th ODI hundred but much to the disappointment of a packed crowd at the HPCA stadium, he was caught in the deep.

Chasing 274, Shubman Gill (26) relied on his exquisite timing to find boundaries, while Rohit Sharma (46) played the power game.

Gill drove Trent Boult through extra cover and square to pick up back-to-back boundaries in the seventh over. He then flicked Matt Henry through mid-on and midwicket to bring up India’s 50 in just 7.4 overs.

Rohit looked in ominous touch as he just planted his foot forward and lap-swept Henry to the backward square leg boundary and then followed it up with a six over mid-off two balls later.

Rohit was lucky as he was dropped by New Zealand skipper Tom Latham behind the stumps off Mitchell Santner in the next over and he punished the left-arm spinner by tonking him over deep midwicket for a six the very next ball.

But Rohit failed to cash in as he dragged a Lockie Ferguson delivery onto the stumps in the next over to end the dangerous-looking 71-run opening stand.

Ferguson dealt another blow to India in his next over in the form of Gill, who was caught by Mitchell at deep third-man boundary.

Kohli then took the innings forward with the help of Iyer (33 off 29) and K L Rahul (27 off 35).

However, two quick wickets of Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav made things a little difficult for India before Kohli bailed out the host with a 78-run sixth-wicket stand with Jadeja (39 not out).

While Rahul fell LBW to Mitchell Santner, Surya was a victim of an unnecessary mix-up with Kohli as India slumped to 191 for 5.

BRIEF SCORES: New Zealand 273 in 50 overs (D Mitchell 130, R Ravindra 75, Md. Shami 5/54) lost to India 274/6 in 48 overs (V Kohli 95, R Sharma 46)