FISU World University Squash to be held in Mumbai next year

MUMBAI: Players from more than 20 countries will participate in the FISU World University Championship Squash scheduled here next year from August 3-9.

The tournament, to be held at the Somaiya Vidyavihar University, will be organised in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and held under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), a release said.

FISU is the international governing body responsible for events such as the World University Games and the World University Championships.

"Somaiya Vidyavihar University (svu) has actively contributed to India's presence at FISU tournaments by sponsoring athletes and delegations through AIU-led initiatives," SVU, which has organised the All India Inter-University Squash Championship for the last three years, said in a statement.

"In 2024, four out of six players who represented India were SVU students at the FISU World University Championship Squash in Johannesburg, securing bronze medals in both individual and team categories," it added.

Samir Somaiya, SVU chancellor said, "It will give our students the opportunity to witness world-class competition, volunteer at a global event, and be inspired to push their own limits."