First Test: Jadeja reduces South Africa to 93/7 in second innings, India smell big win

KOLKATA: India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbed four wickets as he demolished the South African top and middle-order to leave the visitors reeling at 93 for 7 in their second innings at stumps on day two of the first Test here on Saturday.

South Africa are leading by just 63 runs.

Jadeja (4/29) took the wickets of opener Aiden Markram (4), Wiaan Mulder (11), Tony de Zorzi (2) and Tristan Stubbs (5) as he brought India to the doorsteps of victory after the hosts were dismissed for 189 in 62.2 overs in their first innings.

Earlier, pacer Marco Jansen and off-spinner Simon Harmer took seven wickets between them as South Africa skittled India for 189 in the first innings.

Jansen (3/35) and Harmer (4/30) ensured that India's first-innings lead was limited to a mere 30 runs on a spiteful Eden Gardens pitch.

KL Rahul (39) was India's top-scorer while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 27 each.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 159 all out and 93 for 7 in 35 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 4/29, Kuldeep Yadav 2/12)

India: 189 all out in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39; Marco Jansen 3/35, Simon Harmer 4/30).