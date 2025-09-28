Finals of pickleball by beach slated for today in Chennai

CHENNAI: India’s first-ever Beachside Pickleball Tournament continued to dazzle fans on Day 2 at VGP Golden Beach Resort in Chennai, with semi-final matches across categories keeping the excitement at fever pitch. Players battled fiercely for a place in the grand finals, showcasing skill, strategy, and resilience in every game. In the men’s singles, Aman Kartikeya Patel defeated Divyanshu Kataria 11-3, 11-8, while Arjun Manoj Singh edged past Ammol Rajesh Ramchandani 11-3, 11-10 to secure his spot in the final. On the women’s side, Snehal Kishore Patil overcame Gurleen Singh 11-7, 11-7, and Mihika Sanjoy Yadav dominated Rakshikha Ravi 11-5, 11-1.

The doubles matches saw intense contests as well. In men’s doubles, Divyanshu Kataria and Ronav Paresh Motiani outplayed Dev Rishikesh Shah and Shail Shailesh Shah 11-3, 11-8, while brothers Aditya Manoj Singh and Arjun Manoj Singh beat Karan Sanjay Bhatt and Ravi Ranjan 11-3, 11-2. Women’s doubles featured Rakshikha Ravi and Sindoor Vineet Mittal defeating Pearl Nozer Amalsadiwala and Naomi Nozer Amalsadiwala 11-6, 11-9, and Snehal Kishore Patil paired with Joshika Premkumar to beat Urvi Abhyankar and Shreya Chakraborty 11-4, 11-8.