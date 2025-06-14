FIH Pro League: India women suffers 3-2 defeat

LONDON: The Indian women's hockey team fought valiantly after conceding three goals against Australia but eventually lost 2-3 in their FIH Pro League match on Saturday.

Australia took a 3-0 lead through field goals from Courtney Schonell (16th minute), Lexie Pickering (26th) and penalty stroke conversion by Tatum Stewart (35th).

The Indians, however, mounted a comeback in the contest after the change of ends through two penalty corner goals from Deepika and Neha.

India enjoyed the early share of exchanges but failed to break the resolute Australian defence. In the ninth minute, Australia earned their first penalty corner, but India defended stoutly.

In the 13th minute, India was denied by brilliant double save from Australian keeper Aleisha Power. A minute into the second quarter, Schonell scored after a defensive lapse from India.

Six minutes later, Australia doubled their lead when Pickering found the net from a goal mouth melee. Australia dominated the first two quarters and enjoyed a 2-0 lead at half time.

Australia were awarded another penalty corner for a stick check, which resulted in a penalty stroke for a foot involvement and Stewart made no mistake to hand her side 3-0 advantage.

Two minutes from time, India had a great chance to equalise from a penalty corner but squandered the opportunity.