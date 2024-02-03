FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: India women's team face China in their opener

NEW DELHI: The Indian Women's Hockey Team, led by Savita and vice-captained by Vandana Katariya, has turned their focus to the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

India qualified for the League after clinching the gold medal at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2022. In their maiden appearance in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, the team finished third behind Argentina and the Netherlands.

Chief Coach Janneke Schopman expressed her excitement to be back in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, saying, " It's great to be back in Odisha, everyone here is supportive of hockey and we want to do our best here. Now we want to show we are a good team and we can play against good teams as well. We won't get the Olympics back but we can only look forward, and that is our plan, we want to show that we can play hockey."

The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Women) is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to February 9, before moving to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league will continue from February 12 to February 18. Five national teams - India, China, the United States of America, the Netherlands, and Australia - will participate in the India leg of the FIH Pro League 2023/24, facing each other once in Bhubaneswar and once in Rourkela. India will take on reigning Asian Games Champions China in their first game on February 3, followed by a clash with the Netherlands on February 4. They will face off against Australia on February 7 before playing their last game in Bhubaneswar against the United States on February 9.

"The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 is exciting as we have the opportunity to see how we fare against some of the best teams in the world, like the Netherlands and Australia, the exciting thing is that we are up against these teams and they are not practice matches, it is hugely important for them before the Olympics and it will be great to take them on," Janneke commented on the aim of the Indian Women's Hockey Team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. "I think we can score goals and defend well but we are facing good teams and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds. We want to show up here, fight hard, and show our strengths. Every individual has to bring their unique skills to the table. We want to challenge whoever we are playing. Every other team here is going to the Olympics, but I think we can compete with them," she signed off.