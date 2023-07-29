FIFA Women's WC: Argentina, South Africa share spoils while England win

DUNEDIN: Argentina and South Africa settled for a 2-2 draw whilst England defeated Denmark 1-0 in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup Group Stage matches on Friday.

The match between Argentina and South Africa ended all square at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

For Argentina, Sophia Braun and Romina Nunez were the goalscorers and for South Africa, Linda Mothalo and Thembi Kgatlana were on the scoresheet. Argentina and South Africa are in Group G along with Sweden and Italy.

In the first half of the match, South Africa dominated Argentina as they were attacking well and preventing Argentina to stabilise in the game.

In the 30th minute of the match, South Africa's Linda Mothalo scored the opening goal as South Africa.

The first half ended with South Africa in the driving seat. In the second half, South African women struck again.

In the 66th minute of the match, Thembi Kgatlana scored the second goal for his side. It seemed as if South Africa were sailing towards a comfortable win but Argentina turned the game around scoring two goals in five minutes.

In the 74th minute of the match, Argentina's Sophia Braun scored the first goal for her team. Soon in the 79th minute, Romina Nunez of Argentina scored the second goal for her side. the score was now level on 2-2. South Africa tried to grab a late equaliser but Argentina defended well in the final stages of the match.

Eventually, both teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Argentina took 13 shots out of which only five were on target.

Their possession on the ball during the game was 61 per cent. Argentina completed 493 passes with an accuracy of 75 per cent. They committed nine fouls and received one yellow card.

South Africa took 13 shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 39 per cent. They completed 319 passes with an accuracy of 64 per cent. South Africa conceded 14 fouls and received two yellow cards.

In the second match on the same day, England triumphed over Denmark by winning 1-0.

Lauren James scored in the 6th minute of the match to guide England to a comfortable win over their opponents.

England took 13 shots out of which four were on target. They had 71 per cent possession of the ball throughout the match. They completed 615 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent. England conceded seven fouls.

Denmark took six shots out of which two were on target.

During the game, their possession on the ball was 29 per cent. They completed 251 passes with an accuracy of 60 per cent. Denmark conceded 12 fouls.