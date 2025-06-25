FIFA Club World Cup: Schjelderup solitary goal helps Benfica advance

NORTH CAROLINA: Benfica beat Bayern Munich to progress into the Club World Cup last 16 as Group C winners amid sweltering temperatures in the United States.

The match began at 3pm local time at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina with the temperature at 36C - and both sides were far from their best in the tough conditions.

Andreas Schjelderup scored the only goal in the 13th minute, with a low finish from 15 yards out after Fredrik Aursnes had done well and pulled the ball back into his path.

Victory means Portugal's Benfica will play the Group D runners-up Chelsea.

Bayern had already qualified and boss Vincent Kompany made seven changes from the side that beat Argentina's Boca Juniors 2-1 on Friday.

However, he brought on England captain Harry Kane, ex-Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Germany international Joshua Kimmich in a triple substitution at half-time in an attempt to get back into the match.

Kimmich thought he had equalised for the German side with a low 25-yard strike, but the goal was ruled out for offside, with Kane deemed to be obstructing the view of goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Bayern were the better team in the second half as Aleksandar Pavlovic had an effort saved and Leroy Sane missed two late opportunities, but they could not find an equaliser and had to settle for second place in the group.