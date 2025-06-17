FIFA Club World Cup: Neto, Enzo score as Chelsea beats LAFC 2-0

UNITED STATES: Liam Delap made his debut as Chelsea won their Club World Cup opener against Los Angeles FC in front of thousands of empty seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Pedro Neto's near-post shot after being sent clear in the first half was followed by a close-range tap-in from Enzo Fernandez, assisted by Delap's fine cross from the right.

However, the major talking point was an official attendance of just 22,137 fans inside the 71,000-seater arena.

Those in the ground witnessed a laboured performance by Chelsea, but their finishing quality sealed victory with striker Delap impressing as a 64th-minute substitute following his 30m Pound move from Ipswich this month.

Underdogs LAFC, featuring World Cup-winning French duo Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris, caused problems but could not take chances which fell to Denis Bouanga and substitute David Martinez.

Midfielder Dario Essugo also made his debut for Chelsea, who has now won eight of their past nine matches, including the Conference League final.

BOCA JUNIORS HOLD BENFICA 2-2

After Lionel Messi lit up the Club World Cup opener, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was awash in Argentine passion again as Boca Juniors fans turned it into a little Buenos Aires for their team's 2-2 draw with Benfica on Monday.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Benfica's Andrea Bellotti and Boca's Nicolas Figal picked up straight red cards in a heated contest that saw the Portuguese team cancel out a two-goal deficit.

After a scrappy opening 20 minutes, the stands trembled when Boca went ahead in the 21st as Lautaro Blanco's low cross was met by Miguel Merentiel, triggering wild celebrations.

Six minutes later, the Argentine side doubled the tally with a Rodrigo Battaglia header, stunning Benfica, who had been dominating from the onset.

Nicolas Otamendi was then brought down in the box and Benfica earned a penalty following a VAR review and Di Maria coolly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to cut the goal deficit down to one at the stroke of halftime.

Benfica were down to 10 in the 70th after Bellotti was shown a straight red card for a high kick in the back of the head of Ayrton Costa.

The Portuguese side, however, levelled six minutes from time when Otamendi found the back of the net with a powerful header.