FIFA Club World Cup: European champs PSG to face Madrid for berth in final

EAST RUTHERFORD: The MetLife Stadium is set to witness a blockbuster clash on Wednesday night as Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup, with Kylian Mbappe potentially lining up against his former side for the first time.

The highly anticipated fixture pits the reigning UEFA Champions League winners against the tournament’s most decorated side, Real Madrid, in a match that could define the new power dynamics in European football.

Mbappe’s Moment

All eyes will be on Mbappe, who made his tournament debut off the bench in the quarter-final, scoring against Borussia Dortmund. Having left PSG for Madrid earlier this summer, the French forward now faces the rare challenge of battling former teammates with a place in the final on the line.

With the Frenchman likely to start at MetLife Stadium, the semi-final could mark a symbolic passing of the torch as PSG continue to evolve beyond the Messi-Neymar-Mbappe era.

PSG’s Statement Run

Luis Enrique’s side arrive in the last four riding a wave of momentum following their treble-winning 2024/25 season. In their maiden Club World Cup campaign, Les Parisiens have impressed with dominant performances, dispatching the likes of Atletico Madrid (4-0), Seattle Sounders (2-0) and Inter Miami (4-0) before edging past Bayern Munich in a dramatic quarter-final.

Even a surprise 1-0 loss to Brazil’s Botafogo in the group stage hasn’t derailed their campaign, with the French champions winning all four of their other games to nil and by multi-goal margins. Ousmane Dembele and teenage sensation Desire Doue have stepped up in attack, with both finding the net in the win over Bayern, despite PSG finishing the match with nine men.

Madrid’s Grit Over Glamour

Real Madrid, under new manager Xabi Alonso, are navigating a transitional phase following a trophyless campaign last season under Carlo Ancelotti. While they remain unbeaten in the tournament, their route to the semis has been far from smooth.

Narrow wins over Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have underlined Madrid’s resilience rather than dominance. However, they have been boosted by the emergence of 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia, who leads the tournament scoring charts with four goals—three of which were openers.

Madrid are eyeing a record-extending sixth Club World Cup title, and a 1 million euro bonus per player awaits should they lift the trophy once again.

Team News

PSG will be without defenders Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho, both suspended following red cards against Bayern Munich, in addition to long-term absentee Nordi Mukiele. Enrique still has plenty of firepower at his disposal, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Dembele likely to spearhead the attack alongside Mbappe.

Madrid, meanwhile, are missing defender Dean Huijsen through suspension, and will also be without injured trio David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick. Alonso’s side will rely on their depth and experience, as well as Mbappe’s spark in front of a familiar audience.