FIFA Club World Cup: Al-Hilal shocks Real Madrid with 1-1 draw

MIAMI: Real Madrid dramatically had a stoppage-time penalty saved as Trent Alexander-Arnold's debut for the club ended in a hard-fought draw with Al-Hilal in their opening match in Miami.

Federico Valverde's spot-kick, which was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, was superbly pushed out by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after Mohammed Al-Qahtani was penalised when his flaying arm caught Real left-back Fran Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia had opened the scoring for the 15-time European champions shortly after the half-hour mark, with the 21-year-old fortuitously lifting the ball over Bounou at the end of a sweeping counter-attack.

However, at that stage it was completely against the run of play with the Saudi Pro League side creating a flurry of openings early, dominating possession and looking more assertive.

In Simone Inzaghi's first game as Al-Hilal boss following his departure from Champions League runners-up Inter Milan, his side deservedly levelled four minutes before the break.

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves calmly converted from the penalty spot after Real defender Raul Asencio pulled back Marcos Leonardo in the area.

Substitute Arda Guler cannoned a shot against the crossbar and Gonzalo Garcia had a header brilliantly saved by Bounou as Real stepped things up after the break - against the side they defeated 5-3 in the final of this competition three years ago.

Xabi Alonso, also taking charge of his first game as Real manager since replacing Carlo Ancelotti, was without Kylian Mbappe and his attack missed the Frenchman.

Prior to Valverde's late aberration, Real repeatedly looked vulnerable at the back despite first starts for right-back Alexander-Arnold, who played 65 minutes before being taken off, and 50m Pound Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen.

Had Brazilian forward Leonardo not spurned two excellent second-half chances, the Saudi club could even have been celebrating a famous win.

Juventus nets 5 past Al Ain

Juventus FC made a loud opening statement at the Club World Cup with a 5-0 victory against Al Ain FC at Audi Field in Washington.

With USA international Weston McKennie wearing the captain's armband, the Italian giants put the game away in the first half by scoring four goals, two by Randal Kolo Muani. Francisco Conceicao also recorded a brace for Juventus, who sit atop Group G over Manchester City, who were 2-0 winners against Wydad AC.

Kolo Muani struck first in the 11th minute, rising high in the box to power a header past goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Conceicao was just as impressive in showcasing his goal-scoring ability. The Portuguese winger dribbled his way past Al Ain defenders on both of his strikes, first smashing a bouncing shot over Patricio's outstretched left hand for a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute and then finding the net with a left-footed shot in the 58th minute for a 5-0 margin.